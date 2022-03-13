This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
35 dead in Russian air strike on Ukrainian military base near Polish border
2 min read.04:46 PM ISTAFP
Russia ‘launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security,’ the head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page
Thirty-five people died and more than 130 were injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, local officials said Sunday.
Russia "launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security", the head of the Lviv regional administration, Maksym Kozytsky, said on his verified Facebook page.
"I have to announced that, unfortunately, we have lost more heroes: 35 people died as a result of the shelling of the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre," Kozytsky later wrote on Telegram, updating an initial toll of nine.
"134 more with injuries of varying severity are in a military hospital," he added, saying the information on the toll was still being updated.
Fires at the base have been almost fully extinguished and pyrotechnics experts were examining the debris, the governor said.
The military base in Yavoriv, located some 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the city, was a training centre for Ukrainian forces with foreign instructors, including from the United States and Canada.
It was also a hub for joint exercises involving Ukrainian soldiers and NATO allies.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said "foreign instructors work here", although it was unclear whether any were present during the attacks.