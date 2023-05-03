Hello User
8 students, guard killed in shooting in Serbia's Belgrade

8 students, guard killed in shooting in Serbia's Belgrade

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST
Police officers escort a minor, a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots at a school in the capital Belgrade

Eight persons and a security guard were killed when a boy opened fired in a Belgrade elementary school

At least eight persons and a security guard were killed after a seventh grade student opened fire in a Belgrade elementary school on Wednesday morning, news agencies quoted the sources from interior ministry.

One teacher is also reported to be injured in the shooting and the emergency services are on the spot.

"The police sent all available patrols immediately to the spot and arrested a suspected minor - a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots from his father's gun in the direction of students and school security," the interior ministry said in a statement.

"I saw kids running out from the school, screaming. Parents came, they were in panic. Later I heard three shots," one student told the Serbian state broadcaster RTS.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited

