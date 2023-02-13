The alleged gang-rape of a woman in a park in Islamabad's F-9 area at gunpoint has brought back the memories of the Nirbhaya case that little has been achieved to ensure women's safety in all these years.

The incident which took place a few days back has enraged women's rights activists and has sparked furious protests against an “increasing sexual barbarism" in Pakistan.

Violence against women in Pakistan, which is regarded as the sixth most dangerous country for women to live in, has become a problem that cannot be neglected.

According to analysts, hitting a woman or exercising domestic violence is much more prevalent in Pakistani households where men consider it a tool to control women.

A woman in Pakistani society faces multiple threats because of her gender, believe rights activists. The woman is seen being publicly harassed, raped, or killed in the name of honour by men who commit such crimes without having fear of being punished and charged guilty, Mehmil Khalid wrote for Dunya news.

The Human Rights Watch in its Annual World Report 2022 cited allegations of extensive rights abuses against women along with children in Pakistan, which ranks 167 out of 170 countries on the Global Women, Peace and Security Index.

"Violence against women and girls, including rape, murder, acid attacks, domestic violence, and forced marriage is endemic throughout Pakistan. Human Rights defenders estimate that roughly 1,000 women are killed in so-called honour killings every year," the report stated.

Here's what has happened

The 24-year-old women was walking with a male colleague through Fatima Jinnah park, known locally as F-9 park and the city's largest, when they were allegedly attacked by two armed men. The man was chased away and the woman raped.

A forensic checkup of the victim confirmed bruises consistent with sexual assault. Meanwhile, suspects are being traced through CCTV footage and Safe City cameras, said police, according to a Geo News report.

The gun-toting aggressors took the two to a nearby thicket at gunpoint and separated them, first information report (FIR). The attackers reportedly beat the woman up when she pleaded with them to let her go and even offered them money in exchange for her safety.

The FIR says when the victim tried to raise her voice, she was beaten and threatened by the attackers. Her attempts to run away were also foiled by the attackers.

As they were leaving into a nearby thicket, the alleged culprits returned "all our things and gave us ₹1,000 to stay quiet" while also telling the victim that she should not be in the park at this time of the night, according to the FIR, reported Geo News.

National outrage

The alleged gang-rape incident in the country has caused national outrage and activists are demanding swift justice for victims. Many have taken to social media platforms to express their shock and disgust at the attack in islamabad.

One user said: "News about a heinous incident in Islamabad. A girl is raped by two armed men inside F9 park who told her after rape not to go for walk after sunset. What country Pakistan has become? How armed men entered Park & why no staff caught them @ICT_Police? please find them & arrest them."

Another user wrote that those responsible for the "heinous incident" should be immediately arrested and brought to justice. "What is happening?"

Several people have expressed their concerns about whether the culprits would be discovered and punished for their crime, and professed a lack of trust in the police department of the capital city.

"The incident of alleged gang rape of a woman in Islamabad F-Nine Park is very worrying. Will this case be investigated on its merits? Will the accused be traced?"

One user also wrote of the responsibility of the government in ensuring that justice is severed swiftly for such criminals.

"The government should not be a party to such cases and severe punishment should also be meted out, otherwise powerful people are easily acquitted. Usman Mirza's case is an example of this."

With agency inputs