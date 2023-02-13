Nirbhaya redux in Pakistan, has sparked nationwide protests
- According to analysts, hitting a woman or exercising domestic violence is much more prevalent in Pakistani households where men consider it a tool to control women
The alleged gang-rape of a woman in a park in Islamabad's F-9 area at gunpoint has brought back the memories of the Nirbhaya case that little has been achieved to ensure women's safety in all these years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×