Nirmal Purja's body recovered 3 days after Pakistan avalanche: Where was he found?

The body of legendary mountaineer Nirmal Purja, who was killed after an avalanche struck Broad Peak in Pakistan, was recovered on Sunday, three days after the fatal incident, news agency AFP reported. The 43-year-old world-renowned climber was among the 10 people who went missing since Friday.

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The Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said the 43-year-old mountaineer's body was found at an elevation of nearly 5,700 metres.

“The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at approximately 5,700m on Broad Peak -- a mountain he loved, and a mountain that has now taken him from us,” the club said in a post on social media.

Rescue operation continues The club's general secretary, Ayaz Shigri, said a ground rescue team was bringing down four bodies from the mountain, including those of Purja, two Nepali nationals and a Chinese citizen.

"Rescuers have also confirmed the presence of one additional body at a significantly higher elevation," he said in a statement.

"Due to the extremely hazardous terrain and prevailing conditions, it is unlikely that a recovery attempt will be made at this stage," he added.

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Elite Exped, the expedition company co-founded by Purja along with fellow mountaineers Mingma David Sherpa and Tejan (TJ) Gurung, also mourned his death in a social media post, saying: “It is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive."

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“The world has lost one of mountaineering's greatest climbers; a leader who inspired millions through his courage, humility and unwavering belief that human potential is far greater than we often imagine. More than his extraordinary achievements, he wanted to show the world what was possible when you dared to dream bigger, believed in yourself and refused to accept limitations,” the statement added.

Who was Nirmal Purja? Widely recognised as Nims Dai, Nepal-born Nirmal Purja, 43, rose to international prominence in 2019 after scaling the world's 14 highest mountains in just 189 days, setting a record at the time. A former British Army soldier, Purja's achievement earned worldwide acclaim and was later surpassed in 2023.

His record-breaking expedition was documented in the Netflix film "14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible", which chronicled his remarkable feat.

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In 2021, Purja was part of a 10-member Nepali team that made history by completing the first successful winter ascent of K2.

Also Read | Mountaineer Nirmal Purja's last words before broad peak tragedy

Before dedicating himself to mountaineering full time, Purja served in Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas and later joined the Royal Marines' Special Boat Squadron.

Paying tribute to the climber, former Nepal Mountaineering Association president Ang Tshering Sherpa described him as "one of the best climbers" in the world. "He has climbed eight thousanders for most of the time," he added.

Purja was born on 25 July 1983 in Nepal's Myagdi district of Gandaki Province and spent his childhood in Chitwan.

He embarked on his military career in 2003 and served for 16 years, including six years with the Gurkhas and a further decade with the United Kingdom Special Forces (SBS).

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.