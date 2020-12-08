Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful

Merkel ranks No. 1 for the tenth year in a row. “Merkel remains the de facto leader of Europe, leading the region's largest economy after steering Germany through financial crisis and back to growth. Her leadership is marked by her steely reserve, from standing up to Donald Trump to allowing more than a million Syrian refugees into Germany," Forbes said, adding: “the big question that the public is now asking is who and what will come after Merkel's time in office comes to an end."