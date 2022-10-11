Nirmala Sitharaman reaches US, to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen soon

The Union Finance Minister will be in the US between October 11 and 16 and during her stay she will also meet World Bank President David Malpass separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 11 October reached Washington DC to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 11 October reached Washington DC to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
Sitharaman will be in the US between October 11 and 16. During her stay, he wil also meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President David Malpass separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.
Sitharaman will be in the US between October 11 and 16. During her stay, he wil also meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and World Bank President David Malpass separately to discuss issues of mutual interest.
According to the details, the Finance Minister will participate in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands. One-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of the OECD, European Commission and UNDP are also scheduled.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the details, the Finance Minister will participate in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bhutan, New Zealand, Egypt, Germany, Mauritius, UAE, Iran and Netherlands. One-on-one meetings with leaders and heads of the OECD, European Commission and UNDP are also scheduled.
She will also attend the meetings of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors during her stay.
She will also attend the meetings of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors during her stay.
"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to the USA on an official visit beginning October 11, 2022. During her visit, Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings," read a statement by the Ministry of Finance.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to the USA on an official visit beginning October 11, 2022. During her visit, Sitharaman will be attending the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings," read a statement by the Ministry of Finance.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union Minister will also take part in "India's Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" at the Brookings Institution, a prominent non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC. She will also talk on India's unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of 'Technology, Finance and Governance at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.
The Union Minister will also take part in "India's Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" at the Brookings Institution, a prominent non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC. She will also talk on India's unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of 'Technology, Finance and Governance at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.
During the latter part of the visit, Sitharaman will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to 'Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor' and "Investing in India's Digital Revolution".
During the latter part of the visit, Sitharaman will attend roundtable meetings with USIBC and USISPF on themes to 'Strengthen Investment and Innovation in India-US Corridor' and "Investing in India's Digital Revolution".
"These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India's policy priorities, and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India's attractiveness as an investment destination," the Ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"These meetings with leading business leaders and investors are aimed at highlighting India's policy priorities, and deliberate on measures to facilitate foreign investment by showcasing India's attractiveness as an investment destination," the Ministry said.