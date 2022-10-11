Nirmala Sitharaman reaches US, to meet US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen soon

The Union Minister will also take part in "India's Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" at the Brookings Institution, a prominent non-profit public policy organisation based in Washington, DC. She will also talk on India's unique Digital Public Goods (DPG) story and multiplier effects created in India through the interlinkages of 'Technology, Finance and Governance at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), John Hopkins University during the visit.