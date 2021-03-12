Nissan’s unlikely CEO guides car maker in post-Ghosn era

His tenure so far has been bumpy: Soon after Mr. Uchida took the helm, Mr. Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon. (Mr. Ghosn has said he is innocent of the charges of financial misconduct against him.) Nissan is a co-defendant with Mr. Ghosn and another former Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, in a criminal trial, in which infighting between Nissan and Renault executives has been aired in public. U.S. sales of Nissan cars, meanwhile, fell 33% in 2020, and combined losses in the current fiscal year and the previous one are set to top $10 billion.

