The Press Secretary office of Kailasa on 19 March has responded to questions about the self proclaimed Hindu country of Kailasa. The Press Secretary has called Kailasa a borderless service-oriented nation and said that the country operates through multiple entities and NGOs, temples, and monasteries in multiple countries.

The responses come as the Press Secretary of the Holy See of Hinduism has invited registered media and news agencies to join for a Q&A session.

Nithyananda Paramashivam, a self-proclaimed guru and "supreme pontiff of Hinduism," claims to be the ruler of Kailasa. 'United States of Kailasa' is a self-proclaimed country founded by Nithyananda, a controversial godman accused of rape and kidnapping who fled from India in 2019. Though no one is aware of its existence, apart from pictures and videos that keep popping up in social media, it came into news after representative of USK recently visited United Nation.

When asked about its location, population and when Kailasa was founded, the office responded saying, “We are a revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation and operate through a group of NGOs, recognized by the United Nations, operating from multiple countries across the world. It was established much in the spirit of a country like the Sovereign Order of Malta, a borderless service-oriented nation."

When asked about how can people visit their country and what documents are required for the same, the country's secretary responded, “Like the Sovereign Order of Malta, Kailasa operates through multiple entities and NGOs, temples, and monasteries in multiple countries."

They were also asked about rape and scam accusation on Nithyananda Paramashivam, to which they said, “All such allegations are absolutely false."

Further stating, they added, "Many prominent human rights advocates have given independent reports and legal opinions attesting this.

They also cited example from Queen’s Council from UK Mr. Geoffrey Robertson. They said, "Among them is world renowned Queen’s Council from UK Mr. Geoffrey Robertson who says in this report about the persecution: “It arises more generally from the demonisation of their leader and guru by the media and state government officials as a result of false sexual abuse charges first levelled against him in 2010 and pursued in a manner that amounts to an abuse of process.

"Geoffrey further adds that “... the state of the prosecution evidence in both cases is weak and it is reasonably likely that he will eventually be acquitted. It is particularly concerning that the central government is urging states to encourage police action against him, which smacks of persecution and reprisal for his complaints to the UN", it said in its response.

Furthermore they added, "The Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism was proven innocent by the California (USA) Court on April 4, 2013. The court ruled in favor of the SPH and fined the false victim nearly half a million dollars in fines. This is also recognized by Mr. Robertson, QC stating: “Both A and B’s claims against PN were dismissed in US cases, with costs and, in A’s case, with damages. Further evidence emerged in the US proceedings to show that the allegations were false."

In response to Fuji Television, who asked them about how were they able to attend the meetings of the UN this time, they said, “On February 22, 2023 at the 84th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and on February 24, 2023 at a discussion regarding the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva, a delegation of women from the United States of Kailasa presented a comprehensive report shedding light on the centuries of ethnocide of Hindu Women, Cultural Genocide of Female Monastic Orders, and disempowerment of women via false representation of Hinduism. We took this opportunity to be the voice for Hindu persecution and we touched briefly on the persecution of SPH and Kailasa by anti-Hindu forces."

While explaining the philosophy of Kailasa, “Kailasa is the revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation, operating through a group of NGOs in multiple countries across the world. It was established much in the spirit of a country like the Sovereign Order of Malta, a borderless service oriented nation. Its vision is “Living Enlightenment for all" leading to global peace irrespective of any external differences including gender, race, nationality, color, caste, creed, etc. It is established on the principle of “Oneness" (“Advaita" in Sanskrit)."

Some media organisation also asked about their constitution, to which it said, “Kailasa stands for all great values of Ancient Hindu Enlightened Civilization, enshrined in the constitution of Kailasa. The Vedas and the Agamas are the constitution of Kailasa. The Bhagavad Gita is the preamble to the constitution of Kailasa. Dharma Shastras are the jurisprudence of Kailasa."

Some questions were also raised on Nithyananda Paramashivam who is considered as a fake guru/self-styled godman. The Press Secretary in response added, “The reviver of Kailasa, Jagatguru Mahasannidhanam (SPH) Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam has been formally initiated, trained, anointed by competent traditional Hindu authorities who have come in established legitimate Hindu lineages. He was recognized at a young age as an incarnation as per Hinduism, much like how the Dalai Lama was recognized as an incarnation as per Tibetan Buddhism. His teachings are based on core ancient Hindu scriptures."