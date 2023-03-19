In response to Fuji Television, who asked them about how were they able to attend the meetings of the UN this time, they said, “On February 22, 2023 at the 84th session of the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and on February 24, 2023 at a discussion regarding the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva, a delegation of women from the United States of Kailasa presented a comprehensive report shedding light on the centuries of ethnocide of Hindu Women, Cultural Genocide of Female Monastic Orders, and disempowerment of women via false representation of Hinduism. We took this opportunity to be the voice for Hindu persecution and we touched briefly on the persecution of SPH and Kailasa by anti-Hindu forces."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}