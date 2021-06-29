European Union Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, on Tuesday clarified that there was no ban on India's Covishield vaccine. He said the European Union had set up a new system of Digital Covid Certificate which was meant to facilitate travel within the European Union.

"It is to clarify there is no banning on Covishield, we have set up in place a new system of Digital Covid Certificate which is meant to facilitate travel within the European Union," Ambassador of the European Union to India said.

"Basically, this certificate is proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID or received a negative test or recovered from COVID19. So this is meant as a facilitator but it is not a precondition for travel," he added.

The For example, Astuto said, people who are not vaccinated should still be allowed to travel, subject to the usual restrictions like testing, quarantine, self-isolation measures related to covid health policy.

The 27-member European bloc is introducing the EU Digital Covid Certificate to facilitate safe free movement during the Covid pandemic within the EU.

PTI reported that the certificate will serve as evidence that a person was vaccinated against Covid, received a negative test result or recovered from Covid.

The aim of the certificate is to facilitate free movement inside the Union. It is not a pre-condition to travel, it has been clarified.

According to the report, member states of the EU will have the option to accept vaccinations that have been authorised by the World Health Organization, including Covishield manufactured by India's Serum Institute.

On Monday, Serum CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla assured Indians who have taken Covishield doses and are now facing issues while travelling to European Union countries that the matter had been escalated to the 'highest level'.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," he tweeted.

His response came after reports emerged that travellers vaccinated with Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine manufactured in India by the Serum Institute, may not be eligible for the European Union's 'Green Pass'. Europe's vaccine passport programme, which allowed recipients to travel to and from Europe with fewer roadblocks, may not recognise recipients of the Covishield vaccine.

(With inputs from PTI)





