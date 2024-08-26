In Australia, a new rule now allows employees to ignore work communications after their official work hours. This law means they can't be penalised for not responding to calls or messages outside work.

This law doesn’t stop employers from reaching out after hours; it protects employees who choose not to respond.

A survey in 2023 revealed that Australians averaged 281 hours of unpaid overtime each year, Reuters reported. Many countries in Europe and Latin America already have similar regulations.

The guidelines allow employees to ignore work messages outside their regular hours unless their refusal is unreasonable. Employees and employers are encouraged to resolve any conflicts themselves. But, if they can't, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) in Australia might intervene, the agency added.

Also Read | Maharashtra becomes first state to adopt Unified Pension Scheme for employees

This commission has the authority to instruct employers to stop after-hours contact with employees. Not following the commission's directives could lead to substantial fines for individuals and companies. Individuals may be fined over ₹10 lakh (A$19,000). Companies may have to pay over ₹53 lakh (A$94,000), Reuters reported.

Worker advocacy groups have praised these new measures. The Australian Council of Trade Unions mentioned that new regulations would let workers avoid work calls after hours, promoting a healthier balance between work and personal life.

A workplace specialist told the BBC that these changes could also be advantageous for employers. Well-rested staff with a good balance are less prone to illness and quitting, said John Hopkins from Swinburne University of Technology.

"Anything that benefits the employee, has benefits for the employer as well," Hopkins added.

‘Common sense’ Michele O'Neil, the Australian Council of Trade Unions president, believes that the law is a safeguard to prevent interference with fair requests. The purpose of this law is to protect workers from being unfairly burdened due to inadequate scheduling by management, she said.

She shared an example of a worker who completed their shift at midnight but was asked to return to work just a few hours later at 6 AM.