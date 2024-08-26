No call, message after work hours; fines up to ₹53 lakh: New law launches in Australia to protect employees

Australia's new rule lets employees ignore work communications after hours without penalties, aiming to promote a healthier work-life balance and prevent unfair scheduling.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published26 Aug 2024, 05:25 PM IST
No call, message after work hours; fines up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53 lakh: New law in Australia to protect employees
No call, message after work hours; fines up to ₹53 lakh: New law in Australia to protect employees(Pexels)

In Australia, a new rule now allows employees to ignore work communications after their official work hours. This law means they can't be penalised for not responding to calls or messages outside work.

This law doesn’t stop employers from reaching out after hours; it protects employees who choose not to respond.

Also Read | Aryan Khan works 18-20 hours a day, just like Shah Rukh: Manoj Pahwa

A survey in 2023 revealed that Australians averaged 281 hours of unpaid overtime each year, Reuters reported. Many countries in Europe and Latin America already have similar regulations.

The guidelines allow employees to ignore work messages outside their regular hours unless their refusal is unreasonable. Employees and employers are encouraged to resolve any conflicts themselves. But, if they can't, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) in Australia might intervene, the agency added.

Also Read | Maharashtra becomes first state to adopt Unified Pension Scheme for employees

This commission has the authority to instruct employers to stop after-hours contact with employees. Not following the commission's directives could lead to substantial fines for individuals and companies. Individuals may be fined over 10 lakh (A$19,000). Companies may have to pay over 53 lakh (A$94,000), Reuters reported.

Worker advocacy groups have praised these new measures. The Australian Council of Trade Unions mentioned that new regulations would let workers avoid work calls after hours, promoting a healthier balance between work and personal life.

A workplace specialist told the BBC that these changes could also be advantageous for employers. Well-rested staff with a good balance are less prone to illness and quitting, said John Hopkins from Swinburne University of Technology.

Also Read | Change your job for better salary, says HR expert; but, there’s a catch

"Anything that benefits the employee, has benefits for the employer as well," Hopkins added.

‘Common sense’

Michele O'Neil, the Australian Council of Trade Unions president, believes that the law is a safeguard to prevent interference with fair requests. The purpose of this law is to protect workers from being unfairly burdened due to inadequate scheduling by management, she said.

She shared an example of a worker who completed their shift at midnight but was asked to return to work just a few hours later at 6 AM.

"It's so easy to make contact, common sense doesn’t get applied anymore. We think this will cause bosses to pause and think about whether they really need to send that text or that email," Reuters quoted her as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 05:25 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldNo call, message after work hours; fines up to ₹53 lakh: New law launches in Australia to protect employees

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue