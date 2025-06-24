No ceasefire agreement as of now, says Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi - 'no intention to strike if Israel stops'

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday morning that as of now, there is ‘no agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations with Israel. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people, Iran has no intention to continue its response afterwards, he said.

"As Iran has repeatedly made clear, Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations," Araghchi said in a post on X hours af US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel had been reached and is expected to take effect within “six hours.”

"However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than ‘4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," Araghchi said, adding that ’the final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.'

Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a ‘complete and total ceasefire’ to be phased in over 24 hours. Trump's announcement on Truth Social came several hours after Iran launched a missile attack on a US air base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its three nuclear sites a day before.

Iran said that its armed forces used the same number of bombs that the US had used in attacking its nuclear facilities. President Trump dismissed the attack as a ‘very weak response,’ revealing that Tehran had warned Washington in advance and that no injuries were reported.

Explosions rock Tehran A series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran early Tuesday morning despite a ' ceasefire’ announcement by President Trump. Araghchi said in another post that the military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am.

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” he said.

The US said on Sunday that the country's military "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites using 14 bunker-buster bombs, more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles and over 125 military aircraft.

The strikes marked an escalation in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict, with Israel beginning to strike Iran on June 13. Israeli strikes on Iran have so far killed at least 950 people, wounded 3,450 others, news agency AP quoted a human rights group as saying on Sunday.