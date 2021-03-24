No clear winner in Israeli election, signalling more deadlock

In addition, their partners would also include a pair of ultra-Orthodox religious parties and the “Religious Zionists," a party whose leaders are openly racist and homophobic. One of its leaders, Itamir Ben-Gvir, is a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach party was branded a terrorist group by the U.S. for its anti-Arab racism before Kahane was assassinated in New York in 1990.