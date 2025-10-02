‘No cold here; there is already fire’: Russia rejects cold war with West, denies NATO airspace violations

Russia dismissed claims of a new Cold War with the West, calling the tensions a “fiery” conflict. Maria Zakharova denied European accusations of NATO airspace intrusions and sabotage, saying the EU and NATO were preparing “provocations” and justifying military budgets.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published2 Oct 2025, 08:52 PM IST
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on as he meets Russia's Deputy Prime Minister in Moscow on September 30, 2025. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
Russia on Thursday (October 2) dismissed the notion of a new Cold War with the West, instead describing the current tensions as a “fiery” conflict. Russian officials accused the European Union and NATO of spreading false claims about alleged sabotage operations to justify their military spending.

“No cold here, there is fire”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, “I would disagree with the comparison with the Cold War. We are already in another form of conflict. There has been no cold here for a long time; there is already fire here.”

Zakharova’s remarks come amid the war in Ukraine, Europe’s deadliest since World War Two, which has prompted the largest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Accusations of sabotage denied

When questioned about European allegations that Russia had intruded into NATO airspace, carried out sabotage operations, and hacked critical installations, Zakharova dismissed the claims as unfounded. She said, “All their statements indicate — first, that they are preparing a chain of provocations. Second, that they need to justify their military budgets.”

Escalating tensions with the West

Less than two months after a summit in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin, peace appears increasingly distant. Russian forces continue advancing in Ukraine, and Western nations have raised concerns over Russian drones reportedly flying in NATO airspace. Meanwhile, Washington has discussed the possibility of deeper engagement in Ukraine.

Contrasting perspectives

Western leaders, including former US President Joe Biden and European counterparts, portray the Ukraine war as an imperial-style attempt by Russia to seize territory. Moscow, in contrast, frames the conflict as a turning point in its relations with the West, citing NATO’s expansion after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union as an encroachment on Russia’s traditional sphere of influence, including Ukraine and Georgia.

(With Reuters inputs)

