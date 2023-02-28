‘No conclusion on Covid origin theory’: White House on lab leak report
The World Health Organization pledged to do everything possible ‘until we get the answer’ on Covid's origins, denying a report suggesting the agency had abandoned its investigation.
A day after the US Department of Energy said the coronavirus pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, the White House on Monday asserted that there is no definitive conclusion on the origin of Covid-19, according to the news agency ANI.
