Amidst fluid political situation in Pakistan, a no confidence motion to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented in parliament today, the speaker of the lower house, Qasim Suri, stated.

The house will begin a debate on the motion, which was moved by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.

Pak's National Assembly resumed its crucial session on Monday after a two-day recess.

The country plunged into uncertainty on March 8 after the combined Opposition submitted the motion with the National Assembly along with a requisition to the Speaker to summon the session within mandatory 14 days.

Though the session was called on March 25, three days after the deadline, the Speaker refused to allow the motion to be tabled.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the no-confidence resolution would be decided by March 31, adding that Khan was not going anywhere.

“People must shun the idea that Imran's politics is teetering on the brink, especially after his 'great' rally in Islamabad a day ago," he said, and termed the move as "a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan".

Rashid repeated what Khan said on Sunday while addressing a rally in Islamabad that an international conspiracy was afoot to topple his government. However, in response to a question Rashid said he has no idea about the letter that Khan had referred to in his speech.

Pak PM's massive show of strength

In a massive show of strength ahead of the crucial no-confidence motion against his government, Khan on Sunday addressed a mammoth rally in the national capital where he claimed that foreign powers were involved in a conspiracy to topple his coalition government.

Addressing the rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) titled ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ (enjoin the good) and billed as a "historic" event at Parade Ground in Islamabad, Prime Minister Khan said foreign elements are using local politicians and money to “mend the country’s foreign policy" and asserted that he has a letter as ‘evidence’ to support his claims.

Rashid also said that the Prime Minister had rejected his proposal to call snap elections, dissolve the Punjab Assembly and impose governor's rule in Sindh. He also said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had permission of Islamabad's administration to hold a rally in the capital on Monday.

Rashid, a close aide of Khan, is regularly dishing out hope to the supporters of Khan, who got another jolt in the form of a no-confidence move filed against his protege and hand-picked Chief Minister of Punjab province, Usman Buzdar.

An official handout issued by the provincial assembly secretariat, 127 provincial lawmakers signed the no-trust motion against Buzdar, while 120 signed the requisition notice to summon session within 14 days.

PML-N lawmaker Rana Mashhood said in a video that Buzdar can't dissolve the assembly once the no-trust move is submitted.

The political temperature in Pakistan has been slowly reaching a boiling point in the wake of the no-trust move by the Opposition. The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’ but miserably failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control, giving air to the sails of opposition ships to make war on his government.

With major allies of Khan looking the other way and about two dozen PTI members of Parliament revolting against him, and the powerful establishment not providing a helping hand, he is less likely to get the support of the much-coveted 172 lawmakers. Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides.

The PTI has 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly and needs at least 172 lawmakers on its side to remain in the government.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.