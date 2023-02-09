No country allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism: NSA Doval
- Doval sought coperation to deal with terror outfits like the Lashkar-e-Toiba, the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Daesh,
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday said that no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and asserted that India will never abandon the people of Afghanistan in their time of need.
