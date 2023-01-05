No COVID-19 test needed for travelers from China: Thailand

No COVID-19 test needed for travelers from China: Thailand2 min read . 04:45 PM IST
- With this move, the Thai authorities are expecting their return would be a shot in the arm for the country's tourism sector recovery.
Despite rise in COVID-19 cases globally and especially in China, Thai authorities on 5 December said that the travelers from China could enter the kingdom without pre-departure coronavirus tests, reported AFP.
With this move, the Thai authorities are expecting their return would be a shot in the arm for the country's tourism sector recovery.
It is to be known that the United States, Canada, Japan and France are among the countries that have imposed new rules requiring travelers from China to provide negative COVID tests as concerns grow over the spike in cases.
However, Thai authorities on Thursday said all countries should be treated the same.
"Thailand does not require COVID test results from tourists from any country," Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters on Thursday.
Before the pandemic, China was the largest source of foreign tourists for Thailand, with almost 11 million arrivals in 2019, according to government data.
Ahead of the pandemic, tourism accounted for nearly 20 percent of national income, while restrictions took a toll on hotels, restaurants and tour operators across the country.
"This is an opportunity to restore our economic situation and recover from losses we suffered for nearly three years," Anutin said.
Deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand -- Tanes Petsuwan -- said he expected about 60,000 Chinese nationals to enter Thailand this month and for numbers to steadily rise.
"We expect Chinese tourists to come to Thailand after Chinese New Year," Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan said.
Earlier in December 2022, Thailand clocked its 10 millionth international visitor for 2022, which is a major increase on the 430,000 seen in 2021 but still way off the 40 million arrivals of 2019.
In 2023, Thai officials are forecasting some 20 million arrivals in 2023, but they believe Chinese tourists could push the figure up to around 25 million, added the report.
With AFP inputs.
