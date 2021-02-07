OPEN APP
No COVID-19 vaccine passport required to travel to UK

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 03:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The United Kingdom will not introduce COVID-19 vaccine passport, the vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday

The United Kingdom will not introduce COVID-19 vaccine passport, the vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. "We are certainly not looking to introduce it as part of the vaccine deployment programme," Zahawi told Sky News. However, citizens can seek proof of their vaccinations from the doctors if needed for travel to other countries, he added.

