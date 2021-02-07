No COVID-19 vaccine passport required to travel to UK

No COVID-19 vaccine passport required to travel to UK1 min read . 03:38 PM IST
- The United Kingdom will not introduce COVID-19 vaccine passport, the vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday
The United Kingdom will not introduce COVID-19 vaccine passport, the vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. "We are certainly not looking to introduce it as part of the vaccine deployment programme," Zahawi told Sky News. However, citizens can seek proof of their vaccinations from the doctors if needed for travel to other countries, he added.
