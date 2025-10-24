‘No crazy war, please’: Nicolas Maduro urges Trump after US flies bombers near Venezuelan coast amid crackdown on drugs

As the US flew supersonic B-1 bombers near the coast of Venezuela on Thursday, the South American country's president, Nicolas Maduro, prayed for peace.

"Yes peace, yes peace forever, peace forever. No crazy war, please!," the Venezuelan President was quoted as saying during a meeting with unions.

Maduro's comment comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has upped the ante on Venezuela, authorizing covert action by the CIA and military strikes against what he says are drug traffickers in the Caribbean and Pacific.

Escalating regional tensions While Trump has denied sending B-1 bombers to the Venezuelan coast, he has hinted at a possible escalation.

"We're not happy with them [Venezuela]," the US President told reporters on Thursday, but added: "We're not going to necessarily ask for a declaration of war [from Congress]."

"We're just going to kill people who come into our country," Trump further said in a dire warning.

Since September, the US military has carried out lethal strikes against alleged drug boats, with the latest attack coming on Thursday.

So far, nine vessels - eight boats and a semi-submersible - have been targeted, with the total fatalities reported to be 37.

However, the US has thus far not released any evidence to prove that the targets of the lethal strikes were smuggling drugs, and the continued attacks have led to Colombian President Gustavo Petro accusing Trump of authorizing “extrajudicial executions” in violation of international law.

While Trump has accused Maduro of heading a drug cartel, a charge vehemently denied by the Venezuelan President, the leftist leader in turn has accused the US President of trying to bring about a regime change.

Amid flaring regional tensions, apprehensions remain about an expanded military campaign: although Trump has said that the US has legal authority to carry out strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, he has not ruled out a land-based campaign.