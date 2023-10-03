'No criminality established', says Scotland Police post Indian envoy's heckling row at Glasgow gurdwara
Following the incident on 29 September, India had reported the incident to the British government on 30 September, seeking strict action against the culprits.
Days after Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was denied entry and heckled to a gurdwara in Glasgow, the Scotland Police on 3 October said that 'no criminality' was established during its probe, reported India Today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message