Days after Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami was denied entry and heckled to a gurdwara in Glasgow, the Scotland Police on 3 October said that 'no criminality' was established during its probe, reported India Today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 29 September, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK had to leave the gurdwara, situated in the Albert Drive area of Glasgow, after he was denied entry.

A Scotland Police spokesperson said, as quoted by India Today, "Following extensive enquiries into a report of a disturbance in the Albert Drive area of Glasgow on Friday, 29 September, 2023, no criminality has been established." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the incident on 29 September, India reported the incident to the British government on 30 September, seeking strict action against the culprits.

As per details, pro-Khalistan Sikh activists denied entry to the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, in response to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada.

Glasgow Gurdwara response: Meanwhile, Gurdwara Guru Granth Sahib Sikh Sabha, where Doraiswami was denied entry, released a statement condemning the act. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It statement read, "Certain unknown individuals from outside the Glasgow area attempted to disrupt the visit, following which the visiting party decided to leave the premises."

“After the departure of the visitors, these unruly individuals continued to disturb the gurdwara congregation. Police Scotland was in attendance thereafter and have taken cognizance of the matter," it read.

"Glasgow Gurdwara strongly condemns such disorderly behavior to disrupt the peaceful proceedings of a Sikh place of worship. The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith," it added.

Among other things, the Indian High Commission on Saturday said that three people from areas outside Scotland disrupted the planned interaction to discuss community and consular issues.

One of the three radical elements attempted to “violently force open the HC’s car door" and it was due to the quick reaction of one of the organizers, who physically intervened at the car door, that a “bigger incident was avoided". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Concerned to see that the Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami, was stopped from meeting with the Gurudwara Committee at the Gurudwara in Glasgow. The safety and security of foreign diplomats is of utmost importance and our places of worship in the UK must be open to all," tweeted Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the UK Foreign Office minister for Indo-Pacific.

Justin Trudeau's response: Amid the diplomatic row with India, on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted that his government was ‘not looking to escalate the situation’ with India. The remarks came hours after reports indicated that New Delhi had asked more than 40 diplomats to leave the country.

“Canada is not looking to escalate the situation with India. Will continue to engage responsibly and constructively with New Delhi. We want to be on the ground in India to help Canadian families there," Reuters quoted Trudeau as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nijjar murder: Diplomatic ties between India and Canada have been strained for several weeks now after Trudeau said there were ‘credible allegations’ of New Delhi's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The 45-year-old Sikh separatist leader – a Canadian citizen – was killed by masked gunmen in Surrey in June. The allegations were vehemently denied by Indian authorities even as Ottawa doubled down on its claims.

Since then both countries have expelled a senior diplomat and India has also canceled visas for Canadians. Trudeau had frosty encounters with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 meeting in New Delhi earlier this month. A few days later, Canada had canceled a trade mission to India planned for the fall.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!