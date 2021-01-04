No data to support delayed Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: BioNTech

'There is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days,' Pfizer-BioNtech said in a joined statement

FRANKFURT: BioNTech and partner Pfizer warned on Monday that they had no evidence that their jointly developed vaccine will continue to protect against COVID-19 if the booster shot is given later than tested in trials.

FRANKFURT: BioNTech and partner Pfizer warned on Monday that they had no evidence that their jointly developed vaccine will continue to protect against COVID-19 if the booster shot is given later than tested in trials.

"There is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days."

Germany was considering on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering the second dose to make scarce supplies go further after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark approved a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.