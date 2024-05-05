No Dunki route to London anymore: Why is Rishi Sunak deporting UK’s illegal immigrants to Rwanda? An explainer
The Rwanda plan was first proposed in April 2022 which entails relocating illegal immigrants for processing, asylum and resettlement. On April 30 this year, the first migrant was sent to Rwanda after his asylum application was rejected by the UK
Imagine an asylum seeker from Afghanistan or a war-torn country goes to the UK through a dunki route and somehow manages to cross the English Channel and reach the United Kingdom while nurturing a hope of a better life. Upon reaching there, however, he is now likely to be deported to Rwanda, a small country in central Africa bordering Uganda and Tanzania.