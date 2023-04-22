No evacuation plans for all Americans in Sudan, says White House2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 01:53 AM IST
An estimated 16,000 private US citizens are registered with the US Embassy in Khartoum as being in Sudan.
The Pentagon has deployed forces and is developing options to assist in the possible evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, but the White House said Friday there are no plans for now for a broader pullout of the potentially thousands of other Americans from the African country where warring factions are in a violent conflict.
