'No evidence' AstraZeneca jab caused blood clots: UK health minister

Matt Hancock urged the British public to take the vaccine even after countries including France, Spain and Germany suspended it
The European Medicines Agency, which previously approved the jab, is conducting a review of the vaccine but said in the meantime it remained convinced of its benefits
AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shot is safe and there is no evidence of health risks, the UK's health minister wrote in a newspaper article published on Wednesday, after some EU countries halted rollouts over fears of blood clots.
