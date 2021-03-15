A review of safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and the UK has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots, said AstraZeneca Plc on Sunday after concerns were raised in several countries regarding the issue.

"So far across the EU and UK, there have been 15 events of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or thrombocytopenia and 22 events of pulmonary embolism reported among those given the vaccine. This is much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population of this size and is similar across other licensed Covid-19 vaccines," said the company in a statement.

"In clinical trials, even though the number of thrombotic events was small, these were lower in the vaccinated group. There has also been no evidence of increased bleeding in over 60,000 participants enrolled," it added.

The clarification comes after authorities in Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues.

Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.

"It is most regrettable that countries have stopped vaccination on such 'precautionary' grounds: it risks doing real harm to the goal of vaccinating enough people to slow the spread of the virus, and to end the pandemic," Peter English, a retired British government consultant in communicable disease control, told Reuters.

European Medicines Agency has said there is no indication that the events were caused by the vaccination, a view that was echoed by the World Health Organisation on Friday.

The company said additional testing has and is being conducted by AstraZeneca and the European health authorities and none of the re-tests has shown cause for concern. The monthly safety report will be made public on the EMA website in the following week, AstraZeneca said.

"The safety of the public will always come first. The company is keeping this issue under close review but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause. To overcome the pandemic, it is important that people get vaccinated when invited to do so," the company said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with Oxford University, has been authorised for use in the European Union and many countries but not yet by US regulators.

The company is preparing to file for US emergency use authorisation and is expecting data from its US Phase III trial to be available in the coming weeks.

