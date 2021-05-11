OPEN APP
No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack: Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

"I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there's evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," Biden said. "They have some responsibility to deal with this."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

