No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack: Joe Biden

No evidence Russia involved in Colonial Pipeline hack: Joe Biden1 min read . 05:42 AM IST
'I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, Biden said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, Biden said
WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday there was no evidence so far that Russia was involved in the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
"I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there's evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," Biden said. "They have some responsibility to deal with this."
"I'm going to be meeting with President Putin, and so far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, although there's evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia," Biden said. "They have some responsibility to deal with this."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!