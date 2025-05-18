No expiry date for break in hostilities between India-Pakistan: Indian Army

The Indian Army has said that no talks were scheduled between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan on Sunday.

Dispelling notions that the pause was temporary and it will end today, he said, “As far as the continuation of a break in hostilities as decided during the interaction of the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) is concerned, there is no expiry date to it.”

The official said no talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Sunday.

On May 12, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held significant discussions, focusing on upholding the mutual agreement to avoid firing or any form of aggressive action, ANI reported.

It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas.

The DGMO-level talks between the two countries, which were initially slated to take place around noon on May 12, were later scheduled for the evening. The two countries reached an understanding on Saturday on the stoppage of firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

Lt Gen Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday (May 11), said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that “we cease hostilities”.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.