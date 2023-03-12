Days after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that the federal government would not be bailing the company out. Amid growing fears that some workers across the country won't receive their paychecks, the top official however assured hat it was working to help concerned depositors.

“We're not going to do that again," she said, insisting that the current situation was different from the financial crisis almost 15 years ago.

“But we are concerned about depositors, and we're focused on trying to meet their needs…The American banking system is really safe and well capitalized. It's resilient," she added in an interview with CBS' Face the Nation show.

Yellen also tried to reassure Americans that there will be no domino effect after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. "We want to make sure that the troubles that exist at one bank don't create contagion to others that are sound," she told the channel.

With two banks - Silvergate Capital Corp. and the much larger SVB Financial Group - collapsing in a matter of days, Wall Street remains braced for further distress at a time when the Federal Reserve is deploying its most-aggressive tightening campaign in a generation.

The Silicon Valley Bank is the biggest bank failure in over 10 years - since the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008. The bank served mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies - including some of the industry’s best-known brands.

