No federal bailout for Silicon Valley Bank: US Treasury Secretary1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the federal government would not bail out Silicon Valley Bank, but is working to help depositors who are concerned about their money.
Days after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that the federal government would not be bailing the company out. Amid growing fears that some workers across the country won't receive their paychecks, the top official however assured hat it was working to help concerned depositors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×