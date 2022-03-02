No food, water: Over 600 students stranded in Ukraine city cry for help

Not a single Indian student has been evacuated from the Sumy State University, located close to the Russian border has been evacuated. "More than 600 Indian students are stuck here in Sumy university. The embassy has neither evacuated us nor given any assurance to that effect. Since the last five days, there has been continuous firing, shelling and bombing in the city," Viraj Walde, who hails from Nagpur in Maharashtra, told news agency PTI.

