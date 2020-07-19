No fresh covid cases in 13 days, Beijing lowers emergency response

BEIJING : Beijing will lower the emergency response level of the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital to Level III from level II, an official from the municipal government told a press briefing on Sunday.

The city issued the second level response on June 16 after several infections of the new coronavirus were found to be linked to a major wholesale food market.

Beijing has reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 13 consecutive days

No asymptomatic cases or suspected cases were reported. A total of 13 people were discharged from hospital after recovery on Saturday, the municipal health commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 18, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 132 were still hospitalized and 203 had been discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 16 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said.

Meanwhile, China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the national health authority today.

Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of China's far western region of Xinjiang. The other three were imported infection involving travellers from overseas, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) and Xinjiang local health commission.

The NHC reported one new imported asymptomatic case in Shanghai, and Xinjiang's local health authority reported 18 new asymptomatic patients in Urumqi.

The far west city went into "wartime mode" on Saturday, launching an emergency response plan after the city reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the previous day.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,660 confirmed coronavirus cases, the national health authority said. The death toll remained at 4,634.

