‘No funds for elections,’ says Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 09:28 AM IST
The Defence minister further said that Imran Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies unconstitutionally but he was ousted from his seat constitutionally by a vote of no confidence and now he wants to not appear before the courts.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the finance ministry has no funds for elections, ARY News reported.
