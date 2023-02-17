Girls in North Korea with names similar to Kim Jong Un's daughter are being pressured to change them. Kim Jong Un's daughter Ju-ae, who is around 10 years old, was earlier seen with her father - attending a military parade.

Amid speculation that Ju-ae is being primed as a future leader of North Korea as her father showed off his latest, largest nuclear missiles, reports have emerged to claim that the Ministry of Safety in the Asian country has asked women named Ju-ae to update their birth records.

The Kim Jong Un regime is apparently attempting to create a mystique surrounding Ju-ae by issuing the instructions, the South China Morning Post said. The Pyongsong City Security Department has been given one week to change the names of women who go by the name "Ju-ae".

Also Read: Kim Jong Un shows off daughter, missiles at North Korean parade

A picture of the little girl was earlier made public that showed her occupying the seat of honour at a banquet while being surrounded by her parents and generals. Ju Ae may hold a prestigious post in future, according to state media. She has been referred to as "respected" and "beloved".

Five of the new stamps, which honour the November 18 missile test, feature Kim and his daughter Kim Ju-ae and will be released on February 17. The girl, who was never mentioned by her name by Pyongyang before that, has since made a number of high-profile appearances. The intelligence service in South Korea believes Ju-ae is Kim's second child.

Also Read: North Korea showcases missiles at a major military parade

Some believe the stamps mark the beginning of Ju-ae's role as her father's successor. However, Given that Kim is still in his 30s and the daughter's name had never been publicised in a formal capacity, some people claim it is still too soon to determine for sure.

Ju-ae is probably being used as a prop while Kim's elder son is being developed as the successor behind closed doors, some claim.

This is not the first time North Korea stopped its people from using certain names. It was reported back in 2014 that people in the country were asked not to use the name of Kim Jong Un.