North Korea girls not allowed to share same name as Kim Jong Un's daughter
Kim Jong Un is apparently attempting to create a mystique surrounding Ju-ae.
Girls in North Korea with names similar to Kim Jong Un's daughter are being pressured to change them. Kim Jong Un's daughter Ju-ae, who is around 10 years old, was earlier seen with her father - attending a military parade.
