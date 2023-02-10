No girlfriend at 38: Mother takes son to psychiatrist to fix ‘mental disorder’
A mother took her 38-year-old son to a psychiatric hospital because she believed that her son had “something wrong in the head”.
It happens only in India, you thought? Turns out Chinese mothers are equally perturbed when it comes to getting their sons married when they think it’s the right time. The son’s opinion, however, rarely matters.
