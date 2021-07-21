No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens Covid rules as virus surges

The health pass, previously only required for large-scale festivals or to go clubbing, will also be needed from the start of August to enter restaurants and bars and for long-distance train and plane journeys, as authorities try to slow the spread of the virus and encourage people to get vaccinated