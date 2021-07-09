No immediate threat to Indian embassy, consulates in Afghanistan, assures envoy

Speaking to ANI, ambassador Mamundzay said that Afghanistan is "in a difficult situation but we are not in a great crisis." "The provisional capitals of all 34 provinces are under the control of our security forces. Major urban centres are under our control but large rural districts have been taken over by the Taliban. But there is no doubt about it. We are not in a panic or chaotic situation," he said.

