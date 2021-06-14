‘No intention to keep waiver indefinitely’

“This date presents itself as a natural target date for our efforts," he noted, warning that members need to be prepared for an intensive process in various formats, which would likely require flexibility and compromise on all sides. “Members will be called to an informal meeting on 17 June to assess how textual discussions can move forward and to agree on the steps to be taken leading up to the General Council meeting," the WTO said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}