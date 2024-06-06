No invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for King Charles' birthday, second year in a row of exclusion: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to King Charles' birthday celebration in London for the second year in a row. Instead, they watched Trooping the Colour from a room in 2022 during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have not been invited to this year's celebrations of King Charles' birthday in London on June 15, according to a report by People.