Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have not been invited to this year's celebrations of King Charles' birthday in London on June 15, according to a report by People.

Known as 'Trooping the Colour', this is the second consecutive year that the younger prince and his wife have not been invited to the event under King Charles, it added.

Life in California

Since stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, have been living in California. The couple attended Trooping the Colour together in 2018, one month after their royal wedding, and again in 2019, shortly after the birth of their son, Prince Archie, People elaborated.

The event was significantly scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was held for Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle without a large family gathering.

Special Appearance in 2022 & Recent Visits

According to the report, Harry and Meghan travelled to the UK in 2022 for a special Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne.

However, they did not join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Instead, they watched the festivities, including the military procession and the Royal Air Force's aerial display, from a room above Horse Guards Parade with other non-working royals, it added.

Prince Harry returned to the UK in May to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games. However, he did not reunite with his father due to King Charles' "full" schedule. They last saw each other in February when Harry visited London amid news of the King’s cancer diagnosis, meeting briefly at Clarence House, the report noted.

Trooping the Colour Confirmed

People further said that while there were questions about whether Trooping the Colour would proceed this year, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on May 29 that the event would go ahead as planned.

Speculation began after King Charles and Prince William cancelled engagements after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a general election in July. Buckingham Palace said royal outings would be postponed to avoid diverting attention from the campaign.

King Charles will attend the event amid his cancer treatment, travelling in a horse-drawn carriage alongside Queen Camilla instead of riding on horseback as in previous years.

The palace also updated Kate Middleton's participation amid her cancer diagnosis. The Princess of Wales, 42, is the honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, which will fly its flag at the parade this year.

However, she will not take the salute at the Colonel's Review on June 8. Instead, Lieutenant General James Bucknall will, People reported. It added that it is still unclear whether Princess Kate will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on June 15. She has attended the event every year since marrying Prince William in 2011, except during pandemic-related changes.

