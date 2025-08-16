'No issue can be decided without Ukraine': Zelensky briefs on call with Trump after US president’s meeting with Putin

Ukraine President Volodymyr asserted that in his conversation with Donald Trump, he has clearly mentioned that “all issues important to Ukraine must be discussed with Ukraine’s participation, and no issue, particularly territorial ones, can be decided without Ukraine.”



Zelensky made the comments on X, following what the White House called a “lengthy call” between the Ukraine President and POTUS while on his flight back to Washington DC after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska's Anchorage on Friday.

During a press conference, Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, said that a potential trilateral meeting between the three leaders — Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy was not raised during the ‘high stakes’ discussions on Friday.

“The topic has not been touched upon yet,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Ushakov as saying.

Zelensky's mention of the ‘territorial swaps’ between Russia and Ukraine refer to Trump's suggestion about the same, when he claimed that the swap will end the fighting.

Trump on Russia-Ukraine territorial swaps Ahead of his meeting with Putin, Trump had repeatedly mentioned a “land swap” which, he had claimed, will help end the fighting. “There’ll be some land swapping going on,” Trump told reporters earlier this week.

Russia currently controls 114,500 square km, which is over 19 per cent of Ukraine, including Crimea and a major chunk of territory in eastern and southeastern Ukraine, mentioned a Reuters report.

Ukraine, by contrast, holds almost no Russian territory. Although its forces made notable advances in Kursk between August and September last year, they were driven out of Russian soil by March this year, as per reports.

