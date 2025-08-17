No job? No problem: Pay ₹350 a day to pretend you are employed; foolish or effective?

In China, some companies are offering a strange service. They let unemployed people “pretend” to have jobs. These fake firms are common in big cities, where office spaces are rented and turned into so-called workplaces.

Such companies charge about 30 to 50 yuan ( ₹350 to ₹600) per day, and monthly packages are even cheaper.

In Hangzhou, one owner, Chen Yingjian, even organises pretend interviews and sets rules like working 9 to 6, no smoking and no office romance. Many such firms are not legally registered, reported the South China Morning Post.

Some people use them like co-working spaces while others use them to escape the stress of job hunting. One young woman joined for a single day only to film content for social media and show her mother she had found a “proper job”.

Ryan graduated 18 months ago but could not find a proper job. So, the 25-year-old joined a “pretend work” firm in Jiangsu province.

For six months, he has been sitting in an office for eight hours daily. He has been sending staged photos to his parents to appear employed. He said the routine gave him stability and reduced stress.

Some see it as “foolish” to pay to work, but firms sometimes provide free coffee and lunch. Many join to meet others facing similar struggles, SCMP reported.

Ryan feels these firms gained popularity because society dislikes idleness. Earlier, jobless youth passed the time in cafes or libraries to mimic work.

China’s urban youth unemployment, for ages 16 to 24 excluding students, stood at 15.8% in the first half of 2025, much higher than the overall urban rate of 5.2%, according to the publication. Official data counts only those actively seeking jobs in the last three months as unemployed.

Pretend to be employe A Reddit user earlier shared how they lost their job suddenly in August with no warning or severance. Instead of telling family or friends, the user pretended to still be employed.

Every day they “worked” on their laptop, acted busy with fake calls and even posted about projects on LinkedIn. Secretly, they were applying for jobs.

One recruiter noticed a fake post and reached out. The user lied about their “current role”, did well in interviews and finally secured a new job. It offered him better pay, higher designation, remote setup and work-life balance.

“It’s been five months now, and I still haven’t told most people I was ever unemployed. Honestly? Don’t think I ever will. I used to feel guilty for faking it, but now I just feel… relieved. The system’s built on BS anyway. I just played along until it worked,” the user posted.