No kissing! Meghan Markle refuses to kiss Prince Harry during baseball match. WATCH2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 07:45 PM IST
- A video is doing rounds on social media where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be seen on the big screen with fans cheering
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently seen together during a baseball match at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Social media is filled with photos and videos, as the couple spent a good time together while watching the match.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×