Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently seen together during a baseball match at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Social media is filled with photos and videos, as the couple spent a good time together while watching the match.

A video is doing rounds on social media where the couple can be seen on the big screen with fans cheering. Seeing themselves on screen, the couple laughed and while Harry leaned towards Meghan for a kiss, she gently touched Prince Harry's arm and looked at him laughing. Harry then made a weird face and looked away.

Prince Harry and Princess Meghan at the Lakers Game 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5VQ3IaHb2T — Alexis 🎖️MNOSL (@ArchewellBaby) April 25, 2023

The video is doing rounds on social media and has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and 19,000 likes on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

“Oh my goodness @RoyalFamily @KensingtonRoyal @DailyMailUK @valentinelow @CamillaTominey @RoyalReporter spin it how you want, this is a couple very much in love and at peace living their life in the US. Make sure you listen to the cheers by the way. Power to them. Gorgeous," one user wrote.

“Oh my goodness...the boos!!! I adore them and I love to see their happiness. They're just living their lives and getting ALL of the cheers admiration they deserve. #HarryandMeghan," said another tweet.

“I just love to see this. Watching it gave me great joy. That's the positive affect of Harry and Meghan," another user said.

King Charles coronation:

Prince Harry will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles next month without his wife Meghan. Buckingham Palace has verified, according to Fox News, that Harry, known as the Duke of Sussex, will be present at the event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," Fox News reported