The contentious Kohinoor diamond from the colonial era has been excluded from Camilla's choice of crown for her coronation with husband King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in May, Buckingham Palace announced on February 14.

According to the palace, the Queen Mary Crown was taken out of the Tower of London's collection in order to be modified for the event on May 6 and decorated with gems honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The crown Camilla will wear has been the subject of speculation, with some saying she would likely choose the one Charles' grandmother, the Queen Mother, wore and which bears the Kohinoor.

Even though the Queen Mary Crown has a past of formerly containing the contentious diamond, it is thought that diplomatic sensitivity may have been taken into account in the ultimate decision.

Also Read: Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘sick to their stomachs’ over Harry’s Spare

Although its exact worth is unclear and it has been said that the Kohinoor is priceless, it is estimated to be worth up to $400 million (around ₹3,314 crore)..

It is unknown at this time if the front cross of Queen Mary's crown, which is now set with a removable rock crystal duplicate of the Kohinoor diamond, will remain after the changes made for the coronation.

As one of the largest cut diamonds now adorns the crown of Queen Elizabeth II's mother, Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Camilla's choice of the Queen Mary Crown for her coronation may only have a duplicate of the original.

Since the 18th century, Camilla is the first consort to reuse a crown at a coronation thanks to her selection of a crown. But it also goes against early rumours that she will don the Queen Mother's crown for the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which is scheduled for May 6.

Also Read: Prince Harry accuses Camilla, queen consort, of leaking private conversations to media

“The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made, in the interests of sustainability and efficiency," Buckingham Palace said.

The Kohinoor, which means “mountain of light" in Persian, was put in a cross on Queen Mary's crown in 1911. Later, when the diamond was transferred to the Queen Mother's crown for her and King George VI's coronation, a duplicate was used instead. This was done in 1937.

What is Kohinoor?

The Kohinoor was first mentioned in writing in 1628, during the Mughal Empire. Along with the Timur Ruby, the diamond was put into the Peacock Throne of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. When the Persian emperor Nader Shah conquered Delhi in 1739 and robbed the city of tonnes of treasure, including the Peacock Throne, he acquired the massive diamond as well.

The Kohinoor diamond kept changing hands among many Central Asian kings before finally falling into the hands of Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh in 1813. After returning the diamond to India, Singh passed away in 1839.

The British were finally able to obtain the sought-after stone, nevertheless, in 1849. They imprisoned Singh’s 10-year-old son Duleep Singh and his mother Rani Jindan. Duleep was coerced by the British into signing a legal agreement and, by signing it, he agreed to cede control of the Kohinoor to the British. Queen Victoria became the owner of the diamond.

Also Read: When Prince Harry drove through the tunnel that claimed his mother Princess Diana's life

The main controversy around the diamond is that the British give an impression to its younger generation that the Kohinoor was a gift from India and make no official mention of the violent history behind acquiring it.

Since India’s independence from British rule in 1947, the Centre has repeatedly asked that the British give it back to them. After Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, the demand for its return to India has become more vocal.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author