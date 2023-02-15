No Kohinoor at King Charles’ coronation: Queen Consort Camilla to skip wearing India’s diamond - here’s why
Britain's Queen Camilla chooses crown without Kohinoor for coronation in May
The contentious Kohinoor diamond from the colonial era has been excluded from Camilla's choice of crown for her coronation with husband King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in May, Buckingham Palace announced on February 14.
