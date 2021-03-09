No lockdown planned for Paris as severe Covid-19 cases hit three-month high

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

France is not planning to put the Paris region into lockdown even though the number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care is at its highest since November, public health director Jerome Salomon said on Tuesday.

But Salomon told RTL radio: "A lockdown in the greater Paris region is not on the agenda."

"Lockdown is a last resort measure that would be submitted to the government and the president if we were under the impression the hospital system could not cope," he said.

The number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 in France reached a 14-1/2-week-high on Monday at 3,849. The figure was almost 1,000 for the Paris region.

At Melun Hospital Centre, about 50 km (31 miles) southeast of Paris, staff said they were at full stretch trying to monitor all the COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

"With intensive care beds, in our region, and in certain other regions, we're starting to be close to capacity," said Dr. Moncef Monchi, head of the intensive care unit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He was scared," she said of the patient before he was sedated to have the tube inserted. "There are rumours going around that patients who are intubated die, so he had that apprehension. I reassured him."

