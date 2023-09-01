'No matter how Chinese government twists…': After India, five other nations slam China over ‘standard map’ row1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:39 AM IST
China's newly released 'standard map' has faced widespread criticism from countries including Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and the Philippines. These countries argue that the map violates international law and infringes on their territorial sovereignty.
China released the 2023 edition of its 'standard map' on August 28, showing India's Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of its territory. The map also shows China's claims in the South China Sea over the exclusive maritime zones of countries such as Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.