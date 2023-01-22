No matter what, I’ll end up laid off: Techie axed by Google, Amazon in 4 months2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:37 PM IST
- The person was sacked from Snap in September and Amazon in November before joining Google, from where he was laid off only 2 months after joining
In this ‘layoff season’ several accounts of impacted employees have added up to the collective narrative. Big tech companies have resorted to mass layoff, which began when Tesla Chief Elon Musk took over twitter and laid off almost half the workforce in a cost-cutting bid.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×