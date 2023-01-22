In this ‘layoff season’ several accounts of impacted employees have added up to the collective narrative. Big tech companies have resorted to mass layoff, which began when Tesla Chief Elon Musk took over twitter and laid off almost half the workforce in a cost-cutting bid.

Other companies like Meta, Amazon, Wipro, Google (Alphabet) followed suit, thereby leading to several hopeless employees ‘open to work’.

Amid such devastating narrative, one techie has anonymously informed that they have been laid off by Snap, google and Amazon, all in a gap of four months.

According to the widely shared article, the person was sacked from Snap in September and Amazon in November before joining Google. “Guess date of hire is a pretty reliable metric for layoffs when dealing with several thousand of employees., but I’m not sure what to do now. I’m very fortu-nate to have had multiple overlapping severances at this point but need to find employment soon," writes the laid off software engineer on Blind (sic)."

The techie was last hired by Google and axed within two months of joining.

The post continues, “Any big tech still hiring? Should I take a few months off and try again in the summer? Go to a start up? It feels like no matter what, I’ll inevitably end up laid off as a new hire, so I’m not sure if it’s worth looking for employment."

Google's parent Alphabet Inc is cutting about 12,000 jobs as it faces "a different economic reality", it said in a staff memo, doubling down on artificial intelligence (AI) and axing staff who support experimental projects.

The job cuts affect 6% of its workforce, and follows thousands of layoffs at tech giants including Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc who are downsizing after a pandemic-led hiring spree left them flabby in a weak economy.