Former President Donald Trump , during his first visit to Iowa since announcing his bid for the 2024 presidential race, addressed a range of issues including education. In his speech, he outlined his vision for American schools, which includes universal school choice, changes in curriculum, elected school principals, and breaking up the U.S. Department of Education. Trump emphasised that these changes are necessary to save the country from destruction.

“This is what must be done to save our country from destruction," Trump said.

Republicans - including Trump's potential rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have focused on culture wars in education to attract prospective voters. In alignment with his executive order on federally funded private school choice, Trump praised Iowa leaders for creating a school voucher program that will be available to every student in the state. He declared that as president, he will fight to expand parental rights into every state in America.

“I said the other day I will bring back parental rights into our school system, and the place went crazy. As president, I’ll fight to expand that right to every single state in America," USA Today quoted the former president as saying.

Trump also expressed his opposition to schools pushing "critical race theory", "transgender insanity" or "any other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children." He said he would cut federal funding for schools promoting these ideas. He also promised not to give any federal funds to schools that mandate vaccines or masks from kindergarten through college.

Regarding student achievement, Trump promised that his administration would focus on getting kids back on track following school closures caused by the pandemic. He stated that he supports the direct election of school principals by parents and believes breaking up the Department of Education is a simple thing to do.

In addition, Trump criticised what he believes is the insane content being taught in schools today, and he expressed his opposition to allowing transgender students to participate in sports based on their gender identity.

