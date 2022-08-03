No more office high heels: Women go back to work in sneakers3 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 10:37 PM IST
After two years of working from home, many women are no longer willing to endure painful footwear
For women in white-collar industries like law and finance, wearing high heels was taken for granted as part of what it meant to go to work, like an hour-long commute or a $15 desk salad. Now, many of them are questioning whether it’s worth the foot pain.